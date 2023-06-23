Former UAlbany, Patroons coach Will Brown tapped as St. Rose women's basketball coach

The College of St. Rose in Albany has tapped a high-profile local coach to lead its new women’s basketball program.

Will Brown, the former University at Albany men’s basketball coach and Albany Patroons head coach and general manager, was introduced by the private college Friday.

Brown coached UAlbany to five NCAA Tournaments between 2001 and 2021 before spending a year running the Patroons on the pro level.

Brown has never coached women’s basketball. He began his coaching career as an assistant with the Division II St. Rose men’s team in the 1990s.