Rainbow Pride crosswalks to be installed in downtown Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
The rendering shows the design for the crosswalks to be installed in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts at the busy intersections of Main street, Court Square, and Bruce Landon Way.
Springfield Cultural Partnership
Installation of the permanent crosswalks is scheduled for Sunday, June 25th

To celebrate Pride Month, several rainbow-colored crosswalks will be installed in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Pride crosswalks will be at the busy four-way intersection of Main Street, Court Street, and Bruce Landon Way by the entrance to the MassMutual Center and the William C. Sullivan Regional Visitors Center.

Last year, the City Council unanimously approved the permanent crosswalks.

The Springfield Cultural Partnership announced the installation is scheduled for this Sunday, June 25th

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the cultural partnership’s executive director Karen Finn.

