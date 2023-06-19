Free summer programs offered to children in Springfield's secondary schools

For the second straight year, hundreds of children in Springfield, Massachusetts will have the opportunity to participate in summer programs that can help curb learning loss when school is out.

The Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership, which manages 16 of the city’s public secondary schools, gave $1 million to 15 community-based organizations that serve young people.

Funds for the initiative came from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Brunell, Co-Executive Director of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.