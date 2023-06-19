© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Free summer programs offered to children in Springfield's secondary schools

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
small desks in a school classroom
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
School classrooms like this one will soon be empty for the summer.

Summer camps aims to curb learning loss, build core life skills

For the second straight year, hundreds of children in Springfield, Massachusetts will have the opportunity to participate in summer programs that can help curb learning loss when school is out.

The Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership, which manages 16 of the city’s public secondary schools, gave $1 million to 15 community-based organizations that serve young people.

Funds for the initiative came from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Brunell, Co-Executive Director of the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership.

Tags
News Springfield Empowerment ZoneSpringfield Public SchoolsSummer Camp
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill