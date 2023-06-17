Juneteenth events scheduled this weekend in Saratoga Springs

Juneteenth celebrations are being held throughout the region this weekend.

In Saratoga Springs, the Frederick Allen Elks Lodge is hosting events through Monday including its Annual Education Award Reception and Fundraiser tonight at the Principessa Elena Society on Oak Street.

Lodge Treasury Secretary Bill Stanley says proceeds from the event will directly support the historic lodge building on Beekman Street, which has seen upgrades in recent years.

“We need to keep Frederick Allen Lodge open and available for the citizens of Saratoga and again we can’t thank the community enough for the kind of support that we’ve been getting over the past few years,” said Stanley.

Community events continue through the weekend, culminating in the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Monday afternoon at the Unitarian Universalist Church on North Broadway.

“There’s poetry, music, interpretive dance. There’s a lot of Black history, performances and much more. So we want to invite the public come on out and be a part of Juneteenth and we’re kind of proud of the role that we’re playing celebrating this holiday,” said Stanley.

More information on events hosted by the Frederik Allen Lodge is available here: https://www.frederickallenlodge.org/juneteenth-week

The Saratoga Preservation Foundation will hold an event, “Historic Preservation & Lost Saratoga Histories” with Dr. Myra Young Armstead on Monday evening:

https://www.saratogapreservation.org/calendar/special-programs/

Saratoga BLM is hosting events including a Saturday afternoon celebration High Rock Park:

https://www.facebook.com/events/3497010750564386/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D