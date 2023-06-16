Requested flag absent, Saratoga BLM hangs own after Spa City Juneteenth ceremony

A moment aimed at unity in Saratoga Springs today instead brought criticism from Black Lives Matter activists who, after pushing for a Juneteenth flag-raising event, say their desires weren’t met.

Officials gathered on the steps of Saratoga Springs city hall at noon to mark the first time the Juneteenth Flag was displayed at the historic building. With flags currently at half-mast across New York, the blue-and-red flag with a white star was hung from an arched window at the main entrance.

Minister Steven Boxley was among those who made brief remarks to mark the occasion.

“We’ve come a long ways, and we still have a long ways to go. And that not only applies to our community, but it applies to us as individuals,” said Boxley.

Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Public Works Jason Golub is the first Black Saratogian to serve on the city council.

“To me, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to both reflect and honor where we’ve been, but also to use this as an opportunity to move forward,” said Golub.

Mayor Ron Kim also spoke about the Juneteenth that marks the anniversary of the end of legal enslavement in America.

“It’s a somber day that we commemorate, but it’s important that we remember that and move forward,” said Kim.

The very brief ceremony was followed by a photo op, which nearly began without the presence of Black Lives Matter activists who pushed for the event. Saratoga BLM supporters joined city hall officials for the photo, and passed around miniature versions of the red, black, and green Pan-African flag.

But minutes later, the activists realized that a larger version of the flag that represents the African diaspora was not displayed at city hall along with the Juneteenth flag.

Lexis Figuereo is a lead organizer of Saratoga BLM.

“We don’t believe that this red, white and blue flag represents us,” said Figuereo. “The red, black and green Pan-African flag that is waved in all other cities throughout the United States, including the flag raising that just happened in Buffalo. The first Juneteenth event that ever happened in New York State was in Buffalo, the oldest tradition that they have, and they raised the Pan-African flag. So I was here with my family to be happy about what they were doing, but then it kinda like half-ended and it felt like a slap in the face at the end.”

Figuereo said he spoke with Commissioner Golub and they agreed to fly both the Pan-African and Juneteenth flag at the ceremony. According to a text message exchange between the two, the Pan-African flag ordered by the city did not arrive in time.

But BLM was disappointed that another flag that it supplied, the red, black and green African American flag – which includes stars and stripes similar to the American flag – was also not displayed. After the public officials dispersed from the photo opp, the activists hung their flag in an adjacent city hall window.

Saratoga BLM’s Chandler Hickenbottom took the microphone, saying she felt the African American flag is the banner that represents her as a Black American, and claimed not to recognize the Juneteenth Flag. Junteenth, though celebrated across the country for decades, was not recognized as a federal holiday until 2021.

In a city where Black activists and allies have continued to hold events and protests and speak out at public meetings for years, Hickenbottom appeared slighted by the ceremony that lasted only minutes.

“You don’t even let community members to be in support. It makes absolutely no sense,” said Hickenbottom.

Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran, who stayed outside during the aftermath of the event, attributed the anger of the activists to a communication breakdown in city hall.

Attempts to reach Commissioner Golub, whose department oversees city hall infrastructure, after the ceremony were unsuccessful.