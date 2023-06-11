© 2023
Presentation to detail Saratoga County's spacefaring history

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT
Flyer for ESAM's annual Fly-In Breakfast
Empire State Aerosciences Museum
Flyer for ESAM's annual Fly-In Breakfast

Today home to the global headquarters for semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries, Luther Forest in Malta and Stillwater, New York was once home to another kind of advanced technology.

From 1945 to the early 1960s, the U.S. government and General Electric used the former forest preserve as a test site for the rocket technology that eventually put astronauts in space.

Malta Town Historian Paul Perrault is providing a short history of the Saratoga County site at his upcoming presentation called “From Malta to the Moon.”

Perrault will speak Saturday, June 17th at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville during ESAM’s annual Fly-In breakfast. He spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard about his presentation.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard