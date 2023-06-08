Downtown Revitalization Initiative committee in Cohoes will decide how to spend $10 million

A new committee in Cohoes is working on a plan to spend a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Cohoes Music Hall in March where she appeared onstage with fellow-Democrat Mayor Bill Keeler to announce the Spindle City would be getting get $10 million for downtown redevelopment.

Hochul asked "So what are you gonna do with all the money, mayor?"

Keeler is now figuring that out: he now co-chairs the city's DRI Local Planning Committee that's tasked with doling it out.

"This is the sixth round of the DRI funding from the state and certainly the city of Cohoes is grateful to Governor Hochul for her vote of confidence in the city, and for sharing our vision of a vibrant downtown," Keeler said. "Our local planning committee is made up of, it's a 12-member committee, it's really a nice mix of leaders from the business community, school district, nonprofits, and religious institutions in Cohoes. And the LPC will work directly with folks from the Governor's team at the Department of State and a team of paid professional consultants. And the goal really, is to create a plan which improves the physical, social, environmental, and economic state of the community, particularly downtown."

Keeler notes the consultants are getting $330,000 which he says is part of the $10 million DRI. The committee had its first meeting Tuesday.

"It's the first of between six and nine meetings," said Keeler. "And the timeline is June to November. So in that timeframe, we'll have monthly meetings. And then we'll have a couple of workshops. And all of these are open to the public. In fact, we had a very nice turnout, there's probably 15 to 20 members of the community that were there to, you know, to hear, you know all about it.”

Committee member Renel Turner owns Nelly's Treats Boutique Bakery. The Remsen Street entrepreneur says she's excited for the city.

"I think Cohoes has a lot of hidden gems," said Turner. "I'm hoping that being a part of the group that I'm able to share my perspective, as far as great ideas or you know, initiative where I think the money or the grant should go to, how I feel like it would benefit this area, residential and also business wise."

Keeler says the funding is "potentially transformative" for downtown Cohoes.

"So I envision using it as seed money, really to entice investors and developers, and then, you know, businesses and new residents, but the idea overall really is it's money that we can use to restore some of the beautiful buildings downtown, the beautiful 19th century architecture," Keeler said. "And then, you know, turn second and third floors into apartments, you know, micro apartments even. And with ground floor businesses, retail shops, restaurants, and things along those lines. So, you know, it'll feed off of itself, it'll draw folks to live downtown in these apartments. And when you have more people in there, by way of these infill apartments, you'll have more businesses coming to cater to them. And the result will just be a much more vibrant downtown than exists today."

Keeler advises residents to keep tabs on the DRI initiative on the city's website and Facebook page.