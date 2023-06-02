Road reopens after tanker truck explosion

Authorities in Vermont have reopened Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh several hours after a natural gas tanker truck exploded Thursday night.

Vermont State Police say the tanker truck was traveling south on Route 7 near Dakin Farm Road when a driver behind it saw sparks coming out from under its trailer.

The motorist was able to drive in front of the tanker to stop it and alert the driver. The tanker driver was able to get out and away before the truck caught fire and exploded.

Police, who responded to the scene around 11:00 Thursday night, say no one was injured.