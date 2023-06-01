© 2023
EPA grants to help schools electrify buses

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Hoping to replace diesel-powered school buses with zero-emissions electric vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is offering funding to school districts to pay for the transition.

Appearing at Leonard Bus Sales in Saratoga Springs Wednesday, EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia said more than $6 million in federal funding would pay for 17 electric buses in six school districts across New York.

“It’s really a win-win in tackling the climate crisis, protecting our children at the same time.”

The EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program, part of the infrastructure law, aims to electrify the nation’s bus fleet by 2035 – a goal shared by New York state.

The Chatham School District in Columbia County was awarded funding to purchase six electric buses. Applications are now being accepted for a second round of the program.

