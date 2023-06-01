Albany gears up for 45th Freihofer's Run for Women

Albany is gearing up for this weekend's Freihofer's Run for Women.

The traditional 5K footrace starts Saturday at 9 a.m. There’s also a Junior 3K Run and a Kids’ Run.

"We are super excited to be the celebrating the 45th Freihofer's Run for Women," said

race director Kristen Hislop, who notes registrations are being accepted at the Health and Fitness Expo in the New Scotland Avenue Armory.

"We look forward to having people come down to the Expo Thursday from four to 8 p.m. and Friday from noon to 7 for that last chance registration opportunity," said Hislop.

You can view the event schedule HERE.

Parking Restrictions and Road Closures are HERE.

