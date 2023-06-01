© 2023
Albany gears up for 45th Freihofer's Run for Women

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT

Albany is gearing up for this weekend's Freihofer's Run for Women.

The traditional 5K footrace starts Saturday at 9 a.m. There’s also a Junior 3K Run and a Kids’ Run.

"We are super excited to be the celebrating the 45th Freihofer's Run for Women," said
race director Kristen Hislop, who notes registrations are being accepted at the Health and Fitness Expo in the New Scotland Avenue Armory.

"We look forward to having people come down to the Expo Thursday from four to 8 p.m. and Friday from noon to 7 for that last chance registration opportunity," said Hislop.

You can view the event schedule HERE.
Parking Restrictions and Road Closures are HERE.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas