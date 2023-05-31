Smoke advisory issued due to Canadian wildfires

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a smoke advisory for the state through Friday.

The department is predicting moderate concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia.

The DEC says overall air quality should remain acceptable and within federal health standards, but those who are sensitive to air pollution, especially smoke, should take precautions.

Wind patterns are expected to distribute the smoke plumes across much of the Northeast and air quality should improve on Friday.