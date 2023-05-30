Wendell Historical Society on a mission to create a local history museum

An effort is underway to secure a place for a small western Massachusetts town to preserve its history.

The Wendell Historical Society is fundraising with a goal to purchase a century-old building that once housed a general store and post office and turn it into a museum of the local history of the eastern Franklin County town.

Just to purchase the property, the society needs to raise $45,000 by the middle of June.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Edward Hines, the president of the Wendell Historical Society.