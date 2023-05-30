© 2023
Wendell Historical Society on a mission to create a local history museum

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
Edward Hines in front of the vacant store and post office in Wendell Depot that the town's historical society hopes to purchase and renovate into a local history museum
submitted photo
/
Edward Hines in front of the vacant store and post office in Wendell Depot that the town's historical society hopes to purchase and renovate into a local history museum

Funds being raised to purchase vacant store

An effort is underway to secure a place for a small western Massachusetts town to preserve its history.

The Wendell Historical Society is fundraising with a goal to purchase a century-old building that once housed a general store and post office and turn it into a museum of the local history of the eastern Franklin County town.

Just to purchase the property, the society needs to raise $45,000 by the middle of June.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Edward Hines, the president of the Wendell Historical Society.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief.
