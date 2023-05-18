© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

More than $5 million sought for Community Preservation Act projects in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
Brookings_Apartments_exterior.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The former Elias Brookings School, built in 1925, and severely damaged by the June 1, 2011 tornado was restored and redeveloped as the 42-unit Brookings Apartments. The project was partially funded by a grant from the Community Preservation Act fund.

Funding requests are double the amount of money available

Two dozen applications have been made for grants from the Community Preservation Act fund in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A total of $5 million is being sought. That is about twice the amount of money expected to be available so it is likely that not all the projects will be funded or will receive the full amount requested.

The CPA fund is financed by a surcharge on residential real estate tax bills.

For more on this year’s applications, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chair of the CPA board.

