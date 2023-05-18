More than $5 million sought for Community Preservation Act projects in Springfield

Two dozen applications have been made for grants from the Community Preservation Act fund in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A total of $5 million is being sought. That is about twice the amount of money expected to be available so it is likely that not all the projects will be funded or will receive the full amount requested.

The CPA fund is financed by a surcharge on residential real estate tax bills.

For more on this year’s applications, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chair of the CPA board.