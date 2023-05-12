World's Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to downtown Springfield

© 2023
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 12, 2023
The community event is happening for the 37th time.

Several streets in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts have been closed to traffic.

Tables and chairs are set end-to-end down the middle of Main Street.

500 gallons of pancake batter is mixed. 1,000 pounds of bacon has been cooked.

Refrigerated trucks hold hundreds of gallons of milk, cream, orange juice, and 200 pounds of butter.

It can only mean it is time for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast. The annual rite of spring happens tomorrow (Saturday) morning in downtown Springfield.

Spirit of Springfield has been putting on the annual event since 1986. WAMC’s Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s president Judy Matt.

