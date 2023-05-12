Pickup truck driver charged in motorcyclist’s death

A Vermont man was arrested Thursday after he fled from a state trooper and hit a motorcyclist, killing the rider.

Vermont State Police say 45-year-old Jason Combs of Enosburg was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle operated by 53-year-old Christopher Ryea, also from Enosburg.

The accident occurred, according to police, less than a minute after a trooper had tried to stop the truck. Combs accelerated rapidly and then failed to negotiate a curve on Shawville Road in Sheldon, Vermont crossing into the oncoming lane and striking the motorcycle head-on.

Combs tried to run but was caught by the trooper. Motorcyclist Ryea was pronounced dead at the scene.

Combs was arrested and faces several charges including grossly careless and negligent operation with death resulting and DUI.