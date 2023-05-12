© 2023
Former North Adams city councilor, mayoral candidate Robert Moulton Jr. dies at 66

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
A still from the Northern Berkshire Community Television "Let's Talk About It." Two men sit at a table in front of a green curtain.
Josh Landes
/
Northern Berkshire Community Television
Robert Moulton (L) during the public access television show in July 2020 where he made comments that effectively ended his political career.

A longtime former North Adams, Massachusetts city councilor and mayoral candidate has died.

Robert Moulton Jr. died of cancer on May 4th at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. A perennial figure in North Adams politics, Moulton ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2013 and 2017.

The comments that scuttled his political career came on his public access television show in July 2020, when he called the Black Lives Matter movement a terrorist organization and expressed skepticism about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I bet if you had a five pound bag of sugar and you took one grain out I bet you that one person would be the 13 million COVID patients and the rest of the population of the world,” he said.

After outcry, Moulton resigned as president of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors and as a city councilor. The city council was preparing to censure Moulton before he voluntarily stepped down. According to his obituary, Moulton is survived by his wife, two children and a grandchild.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
