Former North Adams city councilor, mayoral candidate Robert Moulton Jr. dies at 66

Robert Moulton Jr. died of cancer on May 4th at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. A perennial figure in North Adams politics, Moulton ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2013 and 2017.

The comments that scuttled his political career came on his public access television show in July 2020, when he called the Black Lives Matter movement a terrorist organization and expressed skepticism about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I bet if you had a five pound bag of sugar and you took one grain out I bet you that one person would be the 13 million COVID patients and the rest of the population of the world,” he said.

After outcry, Moulton resigned as president of the Northern Berkshire EMS board of directors and as a city councilor. The city council was preparing to censure Moulton before he voluntarily stepped down. According to his obituary, Moulton is survived by his wife, two children and a grandchild.