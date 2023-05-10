WAMC Sports Report 5/10/23: Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

NBA PLAYOFFS

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103 in Boston. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 series lead. Joker had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 10th career playoff triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history. Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix. The home team has won every game in the series. If that holds true again, the decisive winner-take-all clash will come Sunday back in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets own the NBA’s best home record at 39-7, including 5-0 in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, with a 3-1 series lead, the Miami Heat look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the New York Knicks in game five tonight at 7:30.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State 10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes scored five times in the second period to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Martin Necas scored twice and Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals as the Hurricanes routed the young Devils for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in a relatively easy game after giving up an early goal to Jack Hughes. The Hurricanes have outscored New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins. The five goals in the second period were the most the Devils have given up in a period this season. Game 5 is tomorrow night at 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas, and the Stars routed the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series. After a pair of tight games in Dallas to open the series, Games 3 and 4 in Seattle were blowouts. The Kraken rolled to a 7-2 win in Game 3 and the Stars responded with their best performance of the series in a dominant Game 4 victory. Game 5 is Thursday night at 9:30 in Dallas. Pavelski scored four goals in the series opener, added a fifth in Game 2 and gave the Stars a 4-0 lead midway through the second period of Game 4.

Elsewhere, Vegas is at Edmonton for Game 4 tonight at 10, and Toronto could be swept by the Panthers in game 4 in Florida tonight at 7.

MLB

Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees overcame three homers by rookie Jordan Diaz in a10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth. The 22-year-old second baseman from Colombia connected off three different pitchers, giving him four home runs in 30 major league games. Aaron Judge had two RBIs in his return from the injured list and Clarke Schmidt pitched a career-high six innings for his first big league win as a starter. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts.

The Mets lost for the 12th time in 15 games and Buck Showalter was ejected for the first time as New York’s manager as Jonathan India drove in three runs in the Cincinnati Reds’ 7-6 win. The Mets (17-19), who scratched starter Max Scherzer because of neck spasms, hit a season-high four home runs but lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped two games under .500 for the first time since 2021. Francisco Álvarez homered twice, doubling his career big league total and Pete Alonso hit his 12th.

Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox 9-3. Sean Murphy drove in four runs on three hits as the NL East-leading Braves handed the Red Sox their second straight loss following an eight-game winning streak. Murphy had a two-run single in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the eighth. Ronald Acuña Jr. added two hits and scored three runs. Charlie Morton allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. Morton improved to 8-1 in 14 career starts against Boston.

Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games. Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz in the second and followed Ryan McMahon’s two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a 9-1 lead. Seabold allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado.

NFL

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony. The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year. The Bills released Araiza in August, just days after the woman filed her lawsuit. The accuser alleged in the suit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus residence before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her. She said she went in and out of consciousness as the men assaulted her for about 90 minutes.

NCAA

Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House. According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Georgia says it received the invitation on Wednesday. It said the date “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” The statement said Georgia was appreciative of the invitation and looks forward to other opportunities to visit the White House.

GOLF

A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That's the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

WESTMINSTER DOG SHOW

A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It's a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings. About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.

© 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.