© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Two western Massachusetts community colleges partner with four-year college to offer housing for their students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
STCC-AIC-housing-signing--1.jpeg
courtesy photo
/
STCC
Springfield Technical Community College President John Cook (left) shakes hands with American International College President Hubert Benitez after signing an on-campus housing agreement.

Springfield Technical Community, Holyoke Community College sign agreements with American International College

Housing can sometimes be an obstacle to obtaining a higher education.

The leadership of two Massachusetts community colleges recently signed agreements to allow their students to reside in residence halls and apartments at American International College in Springfield.

Under the terms of the agreements AIC will provide what is described as “affordable” housing options for students from Springfield Technical Community College and Holyoke Community College.

The community college students will also have access to support services including health care, counseling, the gym, and the library.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with STCC President John Cook.

Tags
News Springfield Technical Community CollegeAmerican International Collegecommunity collegeCollege Housing
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill