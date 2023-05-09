Two western Massachusetts community colleges partner with four-year college to offer housing for their students

Housing can sometimes be an obstacle to obtaining a higher education.

The leadership of two Massachusetts community colleges recently signed agreements to allow their students to reside in residence halls and apartments at American International College in Springfield.

Under the terms of the agreements AIC will provide what is described as “affordable” housing options for students from Springfield Technical Community College and Holyoke Community College.

The community college students will also have access to support services including health care, counseling, the gym, and the library.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with STCC President John Cook.