Massachusetts Senate unveils nearly $56 billion state budget proposal

The process to get to a state budget in Massachusetts is at the halfway point.

Senate leaders Tuesday produced a $55.8 billion spending plan that has some key differences with what came earlier from Gov. Maura Healey and the Massachusetts House.

One big difference is there was no accompanying tax relief bill.

Individual Senators have until Friday to file amendments. Debate by the full Senate is scheduled to start Monday May 22nd.

For more, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.