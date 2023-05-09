© 2023
Massachusetts Senate unveils nearly $56 billion state budget proposal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
The budget process is advancing at the Massachusetts State House. The new fiscal year begins July 1, 2023.

Unlike the House, no tax relief bill came with the budget plan

The process to get to a state budget in Massachusetts is at the halfway point.

Senate leaders Tuesday produced a $55.8 billion spending plan that has some key differences with what came earlier from Gov. Maura Healey and the Massachusetts House.

One big difference is there was no accompanying tax relief bill.

Individual Senators have until Friday to file amendments. Debate by the full Senate is scheduled to start Monday May 22nd.

For more, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
