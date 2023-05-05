© 2023
News

Pittsfielder who fatally struck pedestrian with car to face criminal, civil charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
berkshire_da_office.jpg

An 84-year-old Pittsfield, Massachusetts woman involved in the death of a pedestrian in a traffic collision is facing criminal charges.

Loraine Utter has been charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Homicide and an additional civil charge of a Crosswalk Violation after fatally striking a fellow Pittsfielder with her car in February. Shaloon Milord was crossing the street with a toddler when she was struck.

Transportation activist Nicholas Russo was involved in a demonstration at the West Street location where the incident occurred, calling on the city to implement traffic calming measures.

“There's the overall goal of reversing and reducing the trend of traffic fatalities, which have been increasing year over year for the past decade in the United States, which is bucking the trend of the rest of the world,” he said.

Pittsfield announced it would invest in pedestrian safety measures for West Street in April. Utter, whose license has been suspended, faces a pretrial hearing in Pittsfield District Court on August 24th.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
