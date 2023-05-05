Pittsfielder who fatally struck pedestrian with car to face criminal, civil charges

Loraine Utter has been charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle Resulting in Homicide and an additional civil charge of a Crosswalk Violation after fatally striking a fellow Pittsfielder with her car in February. Shaloon Milord was crossing the street with a toddler when she was struck.

Transportation activist Nicholas Russo was involved in a demonstration at the West Street location where the incident occurred, calling on the city to implement traffic calming measures.

“There's the overall goal of reversing and reducing the trend of traffic fatalities, which have been increasing year over year for the past decade in the United States, which is bucking the trend of the rest of the world,” he said.

Pittsfield announced it would invest in pedestrian safety measures for West Street in April. Utter, whose license has been suspended, faces a pretrial hearing in Pittsfield District Court on August 24th.