Chicopee seeks development proposals for former Uniroyal property

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
uniroyalbuildings.jpg
City of Chicopee
/
The former Uniroyal property as seen in 2018

The city has spent a decade preparing the brownfield site for development

A western Massachusetts city is formally seeking redevelopment proposals for one of the largest brownfield sites in New England.

Preparations to redevelop the former Uniroyal tire factory property in Chicopee have been going on since 2010. The city spent over $40 million to clean up the site and an adjacent former textile mill.

Responses are due by July 21st.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lee Pouliot Chicopee’s Director of Planning and Development.

