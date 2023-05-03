Chicopee seeks development proposals for former Uniroyal property

A western Massachusetts city is formally seeking redevelopment proposals for one of the largest brownfield sites in New England.

Preparations to redevelop the former Uniroyal tire factory property in Chicopee have been going on since 2010. The city spent over $40 million to clean up the site and an adjacent former textile mill.

Responses are due by July 21st.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lee Pouliot Chicopee’s Director of Planning and Development.