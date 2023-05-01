A new kind of think tank launches in Northampton

A new think tank has launched in western Massachusetts with a mission to upend the status quo.

Based in Northampton, the Western Massachusetts Policy Center touts itself as a grassroots, antiracist think tank that seeks to train new policymakers to address the most pressing issues facing the four western Massachusetts counties.

The think tank is actively recruiting people for paid fellowships and is looking to expand its Black- and woman-led board of directors.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lauren Rollins, the organization’s Founding President and CEO.