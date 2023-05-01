© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

A new kind of think tank launches in Northampton

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 1, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT
Untitled-design-55-620x410.jpg
Western Massachusetts Policy Center
/
WMPolicy.org
Based in Northampton, the Western Massachusetts Policy Center looks to allow historically disenfranchised people to lead in shaping public policy.

Western Massachusetts Policy Center aims to flip the traditional think tank model

A new think tank has launched in western Massachusetts with a mission to upend the status quo.

Based in Northampton, the Western Massachusetts Policy Center touts itself as a grassroots, antiracist think tank that seeks to train new policymakers to address the most pressing issues facing the four western Massachusetts counties.

The think tank is actively recruiting people for paid fellowships and is looking to expand its Black- and woman-led board of directors.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lauren Rollins, the organization’s Founding President and CEO.

Western Massachusetts Policy CenterLauren Rollinspublic policy
