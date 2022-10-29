© 2022
New York Inspector General releases report on Schoharie limo crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published October 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
The limo involved in the 2018 crash in Schoharie, NY.
National Transportation Safety Board
The New York Inspector General has released a much-anticipated report on its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the October 2018 Schoharie Limo crash.

The Inspector General concurs with findings by the National Transportation Safety Board that the state Departments of Transportation and Motor Vehicles failed to use all available legal remedies to bring the company involved into compliance with state laws and regulations.

The modified Ford Excursion limousine with 17 passengers and a driver lost its brakes and crashed after traveling more than 100 miles per hour down a steep hill before coming to rest in a ravine.

All people inside the limo and two bystanders were killed.

The Inspector General’s report found “significant gaps in policies, procedures, and inter-agency communications” that prevented misconduct from company Prestige Limousine from being identified and addressed.

Dmv Dot Nysp Prestige Limo 1517.007.2021 Alb Report 10.28.22 by WAMC News on Scribd

