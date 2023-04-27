Hospital opens apartment building for employees

The University of Vermont Health Network celebrated the opening of its first apartment building for employees on Thursday.

In an effort to solve a growing problem with recruitment and retainment efforts due to a lack of housing and child care in Vermont and the Burlington area, the hospital network has started constructing apartment buildings for new and existing staff.

Employees began moving into the first building this week. It has 61 apartments, a fitness room, laundry room and dog washing space. Tenants include nurses, respiratory therapists, patient support workers and nutritionists.

The hospital plans to construct another 120-unit building in 2024 which will include a child care facility. The hospital is financing the projects and leasing the buildings for ten years, but is not the property manager.

