© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul announces “conceptual agreement” on overdue $229 billion budget
News
All Things Considered

Hospital opens apartment building for employees

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT
ribbon-cutting-uvmmc-apartments.jpg
Annie Mackin
/
UVM Health Network
Ribbon cutting to officially open apartments. Front row, L to R: President and COO Dr. Stephen Leffler, South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker, UVM Health Network Associate VP of Talent Acquisition Becky Kapsalis, UVM Health Network President and CEO Sunny Eappen

The University of Vermont Health Network celebrated the opening of its first apartment building for employees on Thursday.

In an effort to solve a growing problem with recruitment and retainment efforts due to a lack of housing and child care in Vermont and the Burlington area, the hospital network has started constructing apartment buildings for new and existing staff.

Employees began moving into the first building this week. It has 61 apartments, a fitness room, laundry room and dog washing space. Tenants include nurses, respiratory therapists, patient support workers and nutritionists.

The hospital plans to construct another 120-unit building in 2024 which will include a child care facility. The hospital is financing the projects and leasing the buildings for ten years, but is not the property manager.

Tags
News UVM Health NetworkAffordable Housing-Vermonthousinghousing market
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley