As House budget debate begins, Massachusetts municipalities call for increasing local aid

The Massachusetts House this week is debating a new state budget and cities and towns are looking for more money.

Joining a call from the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno wrote a letter to the city’s legislative delegation seeking an increase in unrestricted local aid, more state money to repair local streets, and for funding to support existing programs in the city.

The letter also endorsed earmarks for local nonprofits.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarno.