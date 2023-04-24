© 2023
As House budget debate begins, Massachusetts municipalities call for increasing local aid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
The Massachusetts House will act on more than 1,500 budget amendments.

Cities and towns also want higher reimbursement for school busing costs

The Massachusetts House this week is debating a new state budget and cities and towns are looking for more money.

Joining a call from the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno wrote a letter to the city’s legislative delegation seeking an increase in unrestricted local aid, more state money to repair local streets, and for funding to support existing programs in the city.

The letter also endorsed earmarks for local nonprofits.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Sarno.

Paul Tuthill
