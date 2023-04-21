Hampden County Sheriff deputies will patrol Springfield parks

With the police department in Springfield, Massachusetts facing a serious staffing shortage, Hampden County Sheriff deputies will help patrol city parks.

For the last three years, Hampden County Sheriff deputies, some on horseback, have patrolled in Springfield’s Forest Park – one of the largest urban parks in the country at 195 acres. This year, the patrols might expand to include other parks.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said during their assignments in the park deputies have broken up fights, quieted disturbances, found lost children, and administered “a lot” of first aid.

“The best part of it, and this what the deputies say every day, is the day-to-day interaction with the community members – just walking with them, riding with them, being here from the when the gates open to when the gates close and making sure we are preserving the great Forest Park,” Cocchi said.

Earlier this month, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood warned the department was in a fragile state because of staffing problems. What is supposed to be a 500-person police department is down more than two dozen officers.

Because of the current staffing situation it is “a stretch” to patrol the entire city, Clapprood said, so the partnership with the sheriff is an immense help.

“Just the presence of somebody in the park will keep people from destroying things, or acting out, or riding in groups of bicycles intimidating people, so it has worked out very well,” Clapprood said. “It’s needed.”

Serious crime is not a big problem in the parks, but vandalism was before the deputies started patrolling Forest Park, said parks director Pat Sullivan.

“And now with these patrols, we probably only have $500-$800 a year and I won’t even call it vandalism it is probably more maintenance – type repairs, so they are protecting this investment and that gives us the money to do more work across the city and preserve our open space,” Sullivan said.

Springfield police are under the vigilant eye of the Department of Justice as the police department makes sweeping reforms called for under a now year-old consent decree. The sheriff deputies don’t necessarily follow the same policies and procedures as the Springfield cops and don’t have the same training. Clapprood said the federal authorities are ok with the deputies patrolling the parks.

“They are ok with it,” she said. “It is not part of the settlement agreement but they are aware of everything that goes on.”

Beginning soon, the deputies will be outfitted with body-warn cameras just as the city cops are, said Cocchi.

“It’s probably the best thing we can do to protect our deputies – it tells the true story,” Cocchi said. “Because Springfield did this a few years back, I’ve spoken with the superintendent and we believe it is the best thing for our men and women as well.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the leaders of the city’s police unions for agreeing to the joint venture with the sheriff’s department.

“Many times you don’t see that interaction in other cities and towns across America of public safely groups working together,” Sarno said. “We have a long history of working together and I think people deeply appreciate that.”

Two deputies per shift will be assigned to patrol in Forest Park. There are two shifts scheduled that will have the park covered from 8 a.m – 10 p.m.