© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Technology upgrades made to Springfield City Council operations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
Screenshot 2023-04-19 at 11-37-57 Focus Springfield Community TV.png
Screenshot
/
Focus Springfield Community Television
Technology upgrades in the City Council Chamber include new monitors to allow for remote participation, new cameras and microphones.

Changes aim at improving public access

Technology upgrades have taken place at City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts with the goal to make municipal government more accessible to the public.

New large flat-screen monitors, cameras, microphones, and remote meeting equipment have been installed in the City Council Chambers, the committee meeting room, and in other locations in City Hall where public meetings and events are staged.

Stephen Cary, Executive Director at Focus Springfield Community Television, said the total price tag could be as much as $500,000.

People can now sign-up online to remotely attend a meeting and to participate in the public speak out before regular Council meetings.

The changes were among the recommendations made last year by the Working Group on Civic Engagement that was created by City Council President Jesse Lederman.

He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Tags
News Springfield City CouncilJesse LedermanFocus Springfield Community Television
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill