Technology upgrades made to Springfield City Council operations

Technology upgrades have taken place at City Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts with the goal to make municipal government more accessible to the public.

New large flat-screen monitors, cameras, microphones, and remote meeting equipment have been installed in the City Council Chambers, the committee meeting room, and in other locations in City Hall where public meetings and events are staged.

Stephen Cary, Executive Director at Focus Springfield Community Television, said the total price tag could be as much as $500,000.

People can now sign-up online to remotely attend a meeting and to participate in the public speak out before regular Council meetings.

The changes were among the recommendations made last year by the Working Group on Civic Engagement that was created by City Council President Jesse Lederman.

He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.