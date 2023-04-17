© 2023
Springfield receives 5 proposals to redevelop buildings near the MGM casino

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Clock_Tower_Building.jpg
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
The historic building at the corner of Main and State Streets in Springfield, Massachusetts is one of three mostly-vacant office buildings on the block the city is looking to redevelop.

A preferred developer could be announced this summer

Earlier this year, the city of Springfield put out a call for proposals to redevelop three mostly-empty downtown office buildings surrounding the MGM casino.

Last week, officials announced responses came in from five developers.

The respondents were not identified. Officials said they were very pleased with the interest shown.

The Springfield Redevelopment Authority purchased the buildings in 2021 so it could control what would happen to the properties.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with SRA Executive Director Amanda Pham.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill