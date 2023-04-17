Springfield receives 5 proposals to redevelop buildings near the MGM casino

Earlier this year, the city of Springfield put out a call for proposals to redevelop three mostly-empty downtown office buildings surrounding the MGM casino.

Last week, officials announced responses came in from five developers.

The respondents were not identified. Officials said they were very pleased with the interest shown.

The Springfield Redevelopment Authority purchased the buildings in 2021 so it could control what would happen to the properties.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with SRA Executive Director Amanda Pham.