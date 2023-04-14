Massachusetts House passes tax cut package

The Massachusetts House was heard from this week in the tax and spend debate on Beacon Hill.

On Thursday, the full House passed a tax relief bill that was largely in step with what has been proposed by Governor Maura Healey.

The Ways and Means Committee released a $56 billion state budget proposal that diverged in several ways from the spending plan sought by Healey.

For more on this week’s developments, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.