News
Massachusetts House passes tax cut package

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
The Massachusetts House on April 13, 2023 easily passed its version of a tax relief plan.

House plan is very similar to what Gov. Healey proposed

The Massachusetts House was heard from this week in the tax and spend debate on Beacon Hill.

On Thursday, the full House passed a tax relief bill that was largely in step with what has been proposed by Governor Maura Healey.

The Ways and Means Committee released a $56 billion state budget proposal that diverged in several ways from the spending plan sought by Healey.

For more on this week’s developments, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
