News
All Things Considered

Mikeala Shiffrin among TIME’s most influential people of the year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin on the podium at Kronplatz World Cup

Mikeala Shiffrin, who set an all-time World Cup ski racing record in March, is among TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Shiffrin ended her World Cup ski season with 88 wins, surpassing the previous record set 34 years ago by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark. The alpine skier is included in TIME’s 100 Most Influential list in its Pioneer category.

Shiffrin says she can’t express how great an honor it is, adding on her Instagram that “my support team is the only way I’d be able to do this at all.”

Shiffrin has also won two Olympic gold medals. She is a graduate of Vermont’s Burke Academy.

Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
