Springfield City Councilors show support for paid family, medical leave for city workers

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts wants to explore a paid medical and family leave program for municipal employees.

In 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law providing paid family and medical leave benefits to most private sector workers and state employees. Municipal governments were excluded.

“We know that ensuring our city employees have access to paid family and medical leave benefits at that same level (as private sector and state workers) is fundamental,” said Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman. He wrote a resolution promoting paid leave for the city’s workforce.

“Certainly, this will not be the end of this conversation,” Lederman said. “I think it is strong first step to show that the city of Springfield is committed to guaranteeing paid family and medical leave to our employees.”

The measure, which passed unanimously, calls for an audit to identify the benefits the city currently offers its employees. Leave policies vary by union contract and workplace.

Several City Councilors said they were surprised to learn the city is not part of the paid medical and family leave program.

“I have to say I am a little surprised and shocked to find out the city did not provide this,” said Councilor Victor Davila.

City Councilor Mike Fenton called it a complicated issue.

“Obviously there are moving pieces,” Fenton said. “What are other cities and towns doing? What type of contribution would need to be deducted from payroll to fund it consistent with the other FMLA programs across the state?”

Before the vote, several city employees and representatives from the two largest unions -- teachers and police officers -- spoke in support. Tracy Sasanecki, President of the Springfield Education Association, said the lack of a paid leave program for the city’s public school teachers has caused hardship.

“We at the SEA have had many members who have become sick or have sick family members or became injured outside of work become financially insolvent due to being out of work on unpaid leave,” Sasanecki said. “We’ve even had some members lose their houses.”

Chris Adams, a business agent with UFCW local 1459, which represents about 300 city workers, said a paid medical and family leave benefit is an attractive perk.

“Springfield just like other municipalities are struggling to retain and recruit employees in this post-COVID world,” Adams said. “City jobs used to be a coveted career many years ago because of the benefits the employee received. However, cities are falling behind in wages and benefits and they are now feeling the crunch.”

Also addressing Councilors was Lisa Lipshires, a librarian with a medical condition that she said is at times debilitating.

“To get through every day is a challenge, and so if I knew I had paid medical leave to fall back on I would be greatly reassured and I think my joy would increase and my fear would decrease,” she said.

The Massachusetts paid family and medical leave program is paid for by a payroll deduction of one-half percent. It provides a minimum 26 weeks of combined family and medical leave.