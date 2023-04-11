© 2023
New small business loan program launched in Burlington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
Burlington sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
sign in downtown Burlington

The city of Burlington, Vermont is launching a small business revolving loan program.

The two-tiered zero interest revolving loan program is intended to stabilize and support small business growth. The City Council approved the use of $500,000 in ARPA funds to start the program. The funds are intended for underserved businesses that traditionally face barriers accessing capital and will initially focus on BIPOC and women-owned businesses.

The first tier are loans between $1,000 and $15,000 to microbusinesses. The second tier provides loans between $10,000 and $40,000. Businesses must be within the city of Burlington.

Burlington ARPA Business Loans
