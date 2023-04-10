MGM highlights entertainers coming to Springfield as casino resort rebounds from pandemic shutdown

Officials with the MGM Springfield casino continue to underscore their pledge to be more than just a gambling destination.

One of the major selling points by MGM Resorts International to build a casino in downtown Springfield was the company’s ability to bring big name entertainers to the city.

When MGM held a news conference Monday to announce concert dates at the MassMutual Convention Center by global star and 15-time Grammy-winner Bruno Mars, Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to cheer the announcement.

“Uptown Funk is going to get you there,” Sarno said, referencing one of Mar’s hit songs. “He’s a big time name.”

Sarno said big-name performers appearing at the MassMutual Center or Symphony Hall bring millions of dollars in extra business to downtown restaurants and bars.

“The spin off affects are tremendous because when these big time shows come to the MassMutual Center downtown is packed,” Sarno said.

Because Mars is not currently touring, the Springfield concerts on June 10th and 11th are expected to sell out fast and draw fans from throughout the Northeast, said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan.

“This is a result of the partnership (Mars) has with MGM Resorts,” Dolan said.

Complaints from local officials last year that MGM was not living up to its promise to deliver non-gambling amenities resulted in MGM Resorts President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle coming to Springfield in January. He met privately with Sarno and City Councilor Mike Fenton, chair of the Casino Oversight Committee, and then made a public pledge.

“We have not lost contact with this property or this facility or our desire to ultimately succeed here,” Hornbuckle said. “To the contrary, we see this as integral to our development efforts and integral to our company.”

Since then, MGM has reopened some retail space that had remained dark since the pandemic shutdown three years ago and increased hours of operation at restaurants and bars on the casino campus.

There has also been a number of show announcements. There are concerts upcoming by Santana, Chicago, and Gladys Knight and performances by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Bill Burr, and Kevin Hart.

“A very good run we are on now and we hope to keep it going,” Dolan said.

Sarno said he is very satisfied with the progress that has been made since the January meeting with Hornbuckle.

“We are well on our way to getting it booming again,” Sarno said.

Last month, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley said total employment was at about 1,500 – that is half the number of jobs promised when the casino opened in 2018.