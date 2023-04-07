Burlington mayor unveils next steps for Memorial Auditorium

Burlington, Vermont Mayor Miro Weinberger has announced new actions to address the future of the city’s vacant Memorial Auditorium.

Memorial Auditorium, built in 1927 as a public auditorium and civic center, was closed in 2017 due to structural and safety concerns. In October 2022 the city requested proposals for adaptive reuse of the building and two were received. The recommended selection withdrew and the city opted not to move forward with the second proposal.

On Friday, Weinberger said the city will release a new request for proposals with narrower goals and objectives. Recommended stabilization work on the building will continue in order to reduce the possibility of structural failure and “enhance the feasibility of a potential renovation to occur in the future.”

