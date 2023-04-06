© 2023
News
All Things Considered

Vermont congresswoman supports abortion rights bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint is cosponsoring legislation to protect abortion access.

Balint, a first-term Democrat at-large, is supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the right for health care providers to provide and patients to receive abortions without impediment.

H.R. 12 is intended to protect abortion access nationally.

Balint says women need a law to re-establish their right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. She is a member of the House Pro-Choice Caucus.

News Congresswoman Becca Balintabortion rightsAbortion Protections
