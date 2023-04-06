Vermont congresswoman supports abortion rights bill

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint is cosponsoring legislation to protect abortion access.

Balint, a first-term Democrat at-large, is supporting the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine the right for health care providers to provide and patients to receive abortions without impediment.

H.R. 12 is intended to protect abortion access nationally.

Balint says women need a law to re-establish their right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. She is a member of the House Pro-Choice Caucus.