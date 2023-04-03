© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Volunteers sought to finish mapping, identifying, tagging trees in Forest Park Arboretum

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
Treecount_tree_nursery.jpg
WAMC
/
It is estimated there are 60-75 different types of trees in Forest Park.

Field training is being offered for the project

There is a project taking place this spring to improve the visitor experience at the Forest Park Arboretum by putting identification tags on trees.

The Forest Park Arboretum is a collection of trees, shrubs, and other plants from New England displayed across natural landscapes in the city of Springfield’s largest public park. Its mission is to bring learning opportunities to the public.

The project to navigate, map and ID tag the trees is seeking volunteers. Training will be provided by staff from the city’s Forestry Division and the U.S. Forest Service.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dave Bloniarz, President of Regreen Springfield.

Information about the training sessions is available here:

Arboretum Assistant Field Training Sessions for 2023

News Forest ParkReGreen SpringfieldDave Bloniarz
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
