Volunteers sought to finish mapping, identifying, tagging trees in Forest Park Arboretum

There is a project taking place this spring to improve the visitor experience at the Forest Park Arboretum by putting identification tags on trees.

The Forest Park Arboretum is a collection of trees, shrubs, and other plants from New England displayed across natural landscapes in the city of Springfield’s largest public park. Its mission is to bring learning opportunities to the public.

The project to navigate, map and ID tag the trees is seeking volunteers. Training will be provided by staff from the city’s Forestry Division and the U.S. Forest Service.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dave Bloniarz, President of Regreen Springfield.

Information about the training sessions is available here: