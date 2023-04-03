© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Resolution reached in UVM antisemitism investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
University of Vermont Waterman Administration building

The University of Vermont says it has voluntarily agreed to a resolution of an investigation into reports of antisemitism on the campus.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights had been investigating a complaint that the college had failed to respond to antisemitic harassment that included incidents such as student groups excluding Jewish students and rocks being thrown at the building housing Hillel.

The agency determined that UVM failed to investigate any of the complaints and any responsive steps were delayed and did not rectify the complaints. UVM has agreed to a resolution agreement that includes revising its policies and procedures.

In a statement Monday, UVM officials say the college will not tolerate antisemitism in any form.

Tags
News UVManti-semitism
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More