Resolution reached in UVM antisemitism investigation

The University of Vermont says it has voluntarily agreed to a resolution of an investigation into reports of antisemitism on the campus.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights had been investigating a complaint that the college had failed to respond to antisemitic harassment that included incidents such as student groups excluding Jewish students and rocks being thrown at the building housing Hillel.

The agency determined that UVM failed to investigate any of the complaints and any responsive steps were delayed and did not rectify the complaints. UVM has agreed to a resolution agreement that includes revising its policies and procedures.

In a statement Monday, UVM officials say the college will not tolerate antisemitism in any form.

