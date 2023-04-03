© 2023
Northeast Report

COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall shuts down for good after operating almost three years

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published April 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
The lines for COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall were long on September 17, 2021. After administering more than 455,000 tests since August 2020, the testing site closed indefinitely on March 31, 2023, as the state's "Stop the Spread" program ended.

Closing comes as Massachusetts phases out the public health emergency

After operating for 2-and-a-half years, the last drive-through COVID-19 test site in western Massachusetts has closed for good.

When American Medical Response signed up in the summer of 2020 to run a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall in Springfield under the state’s “Stop the Spread” program, Patrick Leonardo, a regional director with AMR, said he had no idea what to expect.

He ordered 1,000 test kits from a lab in Boston figuring that would be plenty for the 11 days the site was expected to operate. That initial order was used up in two days.

Then the state decided to keep the free testing site open for another 30 days, then 30 more days, then three months, followed by more extensions until last Friday when “Stop the Spread” ended.

“We definitely did not think this was going to be a long-term event here,” Leonardo said Friday in an interview at the Eastfield Mall.

By the time the program ended, more than 455,000 tests had been administered at the Springfield site, said Leonardo.

“It was a great relief to see the community effort to make sure that we were safe, the community was safe, and that everybody was able to get tested as fast as we could and get results back as fast as we did, which normally was 24 hours, which was unheard of with a PCR test,” Leonardo said.

The highest number of tests on a single day was 3,279 on January 3, 2022 – during the peak of a huge surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“To think we started with an eight-foot table and ten-by-ten tent and to see a bird’s-eye view of our busiest day with six parking lots (of cars) five lanes wide,” Leonardo recalled.

As vaccination rates rose, and new infections declined rapidly, the demand for COVID-19 testing waned. Stop the Spread drive-through testing sites in Holyoke and Greenfield closed in March 2022.

During the two-and-a-half years the COVID-19 testing site in Springfield operated, more than 130 AMR staffers worked there, said Leonardo.

“It was an all-team effort to come in and get this done,” Leonardo said. “Whether it was 100 degrees out or 10 degrees out, they got it done and we are extremely proud of those people and their dedication. It was amazing to see.”

On the final day of COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall, AMR’s frontline staffers were thanked at a lunch hosted by State Rep. Orlando Ramos of Springfield.

“They stepped up and its because of them we were able to make it through this pandemic the way that we did,” Ramos said.

Both AMR and the Eastfield Mall were given proclamations from the Massachusetts House and Senate and the Springfield City Council.

News Stop the SpreadCOVID TestingAmerican Medical ResponseEastfield Mall
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill