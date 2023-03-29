Vermont Health Department unveils new website
The Vermont Department of Health has revamped its website.
The newly designed website is intended to improve access to public health information. Health officials say the new design makes it easier to find key resources with an improved search function and better capability on mobile devices and screen readers.
The Vermont Health Department website gets about 90,000 visits each month and in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 25 million page views.