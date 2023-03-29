© 2023
Vermont Health Department unveils new website

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT
Pat Bradley
The Vermont Department of Health has revamped its website.

The newly designed website is intended to improve access to public health information. Health officials say the new design makes it easier to find key resources with an improved search function and better capability on mobile devices and screen readers.

The Vermont Health Department website gets about 90,000 visits each month and in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 25 million page views.

