Albany County officials announce new MVP Arena farmers market

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the street outside the county-owned arena will host the farmers market on four Sundays this summer and fall, beginning July 16. It comes on the heels of tens of millions of dollars in renovations on the three-decade old arena.

“We have this beautiful space that we can incorporate, so people can come here on their lunch breaks or on the weekend when they’re walking downtown Albany and to really give them an opportunity to explore, to come to a great restaurant, sit here, and the different spaces to make the experience, when you walk into this place, to make it part of your experience," McCoy remarked.

The Democrat says the effort, funded in partnership with MVP Health Care, will help residents access fresh food, since much of downtown is considered a food desert.

“What we’re going to be offering people here in downtown Albany is an opportunity to come get fresh fruits and vegetables and strawberries or lettuce; whatever it may be, you know, to come in here and they can cook that day, or they can load up their cabinets, and have stuff here that they normally would have a hard time trying to get to.”

MVP Health Network CEO Chris Del Vecchio says the plan is an extension of the efforts the organization has been making to promote healthy lifestyles.

“That idea creates something meaningful for this community, which is local, fresh, healthy food. We talk a lot about food is medicine, but food is medicine is a real thing. Nutrition really matters.”

McCoy says bringing the farmers' market to a facility better known for concerts, basketball and monster trucks is part of a community renewal initiative to make use of previously under-utilized areas.

“It was really about doing something differently to give back to the community to make everyone part of it.”

McCoy says he hopes the farmers market will build on the success of other initiatives like the South End Grocery Market, which opened late last year and is run by the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region.

The new farmers market will be held July 16, August 20, September 17 and October 15 from noon to 4.

Vendor applications are available at https://www.downtownalbany.org/albany-county-farmers-market.

