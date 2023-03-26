USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack seeks increased access to school meals programs and nutritional innovations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced several actions that it says will increase support for and access to school meal programs.

The Biden Administration is also seeking to foster innovation in school meals and expand nutrition education.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently traveled to Maplewood Elementary in Greeley, Colorado to highlight some of the nutritional innovations the school is undertaking.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Secretary Vilsack about his visit and what he’d like to see duplicated around the country.