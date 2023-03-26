© 2023
USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack seeks increased access to school meals programs and nutritional innovations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published March 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
U.S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visits Burlington, Vermont on August 19, 2021 to discuss farm impact on water quality and climate change.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced several actions that it says will increase support for and access to school meal programs.

The Biden Administration is also seeking to foster innovation in school meals and expand nutrition education.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently traveled to Maplewood Elementary in Greeley, Colorado to highlight some of the nutritional innovations the school is undertaking.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Secretary Vilsack about his visit and what he’d like to see duplicated around the country.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
