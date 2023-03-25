St. Johnsville water advocate elected village mayor

Village elections were held in New York this week.

In the small Montgomery County village of St. Johnsville, Dawn White beat former longtime town supervisor Dominick Stagliano for village mayor 164 to 100.

Before entering village politics, White was part of a group of vocal residents concerned with company BlueTriton Brands' exploration of St. Johnsville’s water supply.

The company has said the village only uses 33 percent of its water capacity that would seek to purchase up to 3 percent of the village’s water.

In an interview with WAMC, White pushed back on campaign trail criticisms that she did not have enough local government experience to serve as mayor.