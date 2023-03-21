Massachusetts to lift COVID-19 public health emergency

The COVID-19 public health emergency in Massachusetts will end on May 11th.

It is the same date when the federal emergency is being lifted.

Gov. Maura Healey’s office announced last week that she planned to end the public health emergency status that has been in place since the spring of 2021.

The declaration two years ago from then Gov. Charlie Baker was intended to allow public health officials to take steps to support COVID-19 testing and vaccination, protect higher risk populations, continue to monitor the virus and respond to outbreaks.

To find out the implications for ending both the federal and state emergencies, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.