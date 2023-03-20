© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont officials urge residents to be bear aware

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT
Bear Outbuilding Entry 2022 Courtesy VFWD.jpg
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department
/
A security camera captured this bear attempting to enter a Vermont homeowner’s outbuilding where garbage was stored.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says bears are becoming active after their winter hibernation and urges residents to take steps to prevent conflicts.

The department says bear incidents have been rising and in 2022 there were high numbers of bear home break-ins and two bear attacks. Officials believe the state’s black bears are increasingly associating people with food.

Proactive steps to avoid encounters with bears include: taking down birdfeeders between late March and December; putting garbage in bear-proof containers; feeding pets indoors and never feeding bears.

Bears engaging in potentially dangerous behavior can be reported on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Living with Black Bears webpage.

Tags
News Vermont Fish and Wildlifeblack bearsbears
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More