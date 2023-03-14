© 2023
Youth mental health campaign underway in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
One of the ads created for the "I Am More Than My Mood" youth mental health campaign.

Goal is to normalize conversations about mental health

A new mental health awareness campaign aimed at youth has been launched in western Massachusetts.

The goal is to encourage young people to see stress, anxiety, and depression as common challenges everyone faces. There are also links to mental health resources.

Ads for the campaign began appearing last month on billboards, social and digital media, and PVTA buses. Funded from a variety of donations, the ads will stay up through the end of this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tiffany Rufino, Youth Mental Health Coalition Manager at the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts.

News Youth Mental HealthPublic Health Institute of Western Massachusettsmental health
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
