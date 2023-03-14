Youth mental health campaign underway in Springfield

A new mental health awareness campaign aimed at youth has been launched in western Massachusetts.

The goal is to encourage young people to see stress, anxiety, and depression as common challenges everyone faces. There are also links to mental health resources.

Ads for the campaign began appearing last month on billboards, social and digital media, and PVTA buses. Funded from a variety of donations, the ads will stay up through the end of this year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tiffany Rufino, Youth Mental Health Coalition Manager at the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts.