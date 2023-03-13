© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Chamber's legislative priorities center on labor issues

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
With the Massachusetts State House now open to the public, the Springfield Regional Chamber this year will again have a lobby day for its membership on Beacon Hill.

Business association releases annual advocacy agenda

The largest business association in western Massachusetts has announced its legislative priorities.

Workforce development tops a list of key issues that the Springfield Regional Chamber plans to advocate for on behalf of its 400 members.

The Chamber’s legislative agenda was released at last Friday’s Outlook event.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Chamber President Diana Szynal.

