Winter in Massachusetts is again one for the record books

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
The Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst
NOAA
The trend is pretty clear: Average temperatures during meteorological winter in Massachusetts have been rising since the dawn of the industrial age.

The meteorological winter of 2022-2023 was tied with 2015-16 for warmest on record

This was the warmest winter on record in Massachusetts.

The statewide average temperature during the months of December 2022 - February 2023 – the period known as meteorological winter – was 33.7 degrees. That ties the average temperature during the winter of 2015-2016.

Four of the warmest winters in Massachusetts have occurred in just the last 22 years, according to data analyzed by Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.

He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
