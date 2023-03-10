Winter in Massachusetts is again one for the record books

This was the warmest winter on record in Massachusetts.

The statewide average temperature during the months of December 2022 - February 2023 – the period known as meteorological winter – was 33.7 degrees. That ties the average temperature during the winter of 2015-2016.

Four of the warmest winters in Massachusetts have occurred in just the last 22 years, according to data analyzed by Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.

He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

