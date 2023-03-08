© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

MassPIRG and Attorney General to host webinar for Consumer Week

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
A seal at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., on April 16.
Samuel Corum
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Top complaints made to the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection by Massachusetts residents deal with the credit reporting agencies.

New report on top consumer complaints to be issued

To mark National Consumer Protection Week in Massachusetts, a webinar is being held Thursday on a variety of topics including rental housing, home improvement contractors, and credit reporting.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and MassPIRG are hosting the event.

A registration link is on the websites of the Massachusetts Attorney General and MassPIRG.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dierdre Cummings, MassPIRG Education Fund Consumer Program Director.

Tags
News Consumer ProtectionMassPIRG
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
