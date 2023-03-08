MassPIRG and Attorney General to host webinar for Consumer Week

To mark National Consumer Protection Week in Massachusetts, a webinar is being held Thursday on a variety of topics including rental housing, home improvement contractors, and credit reporting.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and MassPIRG are hosting the event.

A registration link is on the websites of the Massachusetts Attorney General and MassPIRG.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Dierdre Cummings, MassPIRG Education Fund Consumer Program Director.