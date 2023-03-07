State Rep. Bud Williams elected to chair Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus

State Representative Bud Williams of Springfield is the new chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

As a result of last year’s elections, the caucus has increased from 17 to 25 members with 4 Senators and 21 Representatives.

Williams said his priorities as chair center on achieving equity for Blacks and Latinos in education, health care, economic opportunity, and housing. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.