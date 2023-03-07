© 2023
State Rep. Bud Williams elected to chair Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
Black_Latino_caucus.png
submitted photo
/
MBLLC
Members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. State Rep. Bud Williams of Springfield ( 4th from the right) is the newly-elected chair of the caucus

The caucus now has 25 members across both chambers

State Representative Bud Williams of Springfield is the new chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

As a result of last year’s elections, the caucus has increased from 17 to 25 members with 4 Senators and 21 Representatives.

Williams said his priorities as chair center on achieving equity for Blacks and Latinos in education, health care, economic opportunity, and housing. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

