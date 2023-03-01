Springfield City Council committee on mental health issues report

An ad-hoc committee of the Springfield City Council created last year to explore mental health issues has issued a report.

The Mental Health Subcommitee identified shortcomings in mental health care such as limited collaboration among agencies, first responders, and community members.

It also proposed solutions such as mental health check up days. That was an initiative piloted successfully last summer by the subcommittee.

Ward 8 Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan, who is a social worker, chaired the subcommittee. She spoke with WAMC’s Paul Tuthill about the report.