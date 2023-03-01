© 2023
Springfield City Council committee on mental health issues report

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
Zaida Govan
Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan

Chaired by City Councilor Zaida Govan, the ad-hoc panel piloted checkup days

An ad-hoc committee of the Springfield City Council created last year to explore mental health issues has issued a report.

The Mental Health Subcommitee identified shortcomings in mental health care such as limited collaboration among agencies, first responders, and community members.

It also proposed solutions such as mental health check up days. That was an initiative piloted successfully last summer by the subcommittee.

Ward 8 Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan, who is a social worker, chaired the subcommittee. She spoke with WAMC’s Paul Tuthill about the report.

News mental healthZaida GovanSpringfield City Council Health and Human Services Committee
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
